From Baku to Medinah, a packed global weekend of sport for Gulf fans
Dubai: From the Asian Games in Japan to major football fixtures and international competitions across Europe and the US, sports fans have plenty to look forward to this weekend.
Here’s a look at the key events, fixtures and storylines to follow from Saturday and Sunday.
Cricket at the Asian Games continues this weekend in Aichi-Nagoya, with the men’s preliminary round reaching its conclusion on Saturday.
Japan face Nepal in the morning before Malaysia take on Oman later in the day, with the results helping determine the quarterfinal line-up. India and Pakistan enter the competition at the knockout stage, with their quarterfinals scheduled for Monday.
The second ODI between Australia and South Africa will also take place on Sunday as the three-match series continues. The series is part of both teams’ preparations ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup, with South Africa winning the first match y 67 runs.
Athletics will provide some of the biggest individual storylines at the Asian Games this weekend, with the men’s javelin throw qualification among the events to watch on Saturday.
India’s Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are scheduled to compete in the qualification round, while Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will also be in action. Jyothi Yarraji will feature in the women’s 100m hurdles, Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan Edappilly are set for the women’s long jump qualification, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will compete in the men’s shot-put final.
Tejaswin Shankar will also continue his decathlon campaign, adding another major Indian storyline to a busy day of athletics.)
The Laver Cup takes center stage in tennis this weekend as Team Europe and Team World meet at London’s O2 Arena from Friday through Sunday.
The ninth edition features several leading names, with Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur among the players expected to attract plenty of attention.
With singles and doubles matches spread across three days and points increasing as the competition progresses, the event will build towards Sunday’s final matches, when the teams battle to secure the overall trophy.
Formula 1 heads to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the race taking place on Saturday rather than the usual Sunday schedule.
Kimi Antonelli arrives in Azerbaijan leading the drivers’ championship with 292 points, 81 ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell. Russell made an encouraging start to the weekend by topping both Thursday practice sessions, while Antonelli will be looking to extend his advantage.
The Baku City Circuit, with its combination of long straights and tight corners through the old city, has traditionally provided plenty of opportunities for dramatic changes in the order. Qualifying takes place on Friday before the race on Saturday.
The UEFA Nations League provides one of the weekend’s biggest international fixtures as England host Spain on Saturday in League A.
France is also in action, travelling to face Turkey on Friday, while the Nations League continues across Europe with the second round of league-phase matches taking place on Sunday.
Closer to home, the Gulf Cup 27 continues in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia face Oman on Saturday after opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Kuwait.
The UAE will return to action on Sunday against Bahrain. The Emirati side opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over Yemen, while Bahrain began with a defeat against Qatar, making Sunday’s Group B meeting an important fixture for both teams.
The Presidents Cup enters its decisive stages this weekend at Medinah Country Club in Chicago, with the United States facing the international team in the biennial team competition.
Saturday features two sessions of matches before Sunday’s singles provide the final opportunity for the teams to collect points. The competition runs through September 27, with the final session followed by the closing ceremonies.
The weekend should provide plenty of drama as the world’s leading golfers compete in a team format that differs from the regular individual events on the PGA Tour.