India’s Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are scheduled to compete in the qualification round, while Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will also be in action. Jyothi Yarraji will feature in the women’s 100m hurdles, Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan Edappilly are set for the women’s long jump qualification, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will compete in the men’s shot-put final.

The second ODI between Australia and South Africa will also take place on Sunday as the three-match series continues. The series is part of both teams’ preparations ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup, with South Africa winning the first match y 67 runs.

Japan face Nepal in the morning before Malaysia take on Oman later in the day, with the results helping determine the quarterfinal line-up. India and Pakistan enter the competition at the knockout stage, with their quarterfinals scheduled for Monday.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in Azerbaijan leading the drivers’ championship with 292 points, 81 ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell. Russell made an encouraging start to the weekend by topping both Thursday practice sessions, while Antonelli will be looking to extend his advantage.

With singles and doubles matches spread across three days and points increasing as the competition progresses, the event will build towards Sunday’s final matches, when the teams battle to secure the overall trophy.

The Baku City Circuit, with its combination of long straights and tight corners through the old city, has traditionally provided plenty of opportunities for dramatic changes in the order. Qualifying takes place on Friday before the race on Saturday.

The UAE will return to action on Sunday against Bahrain. The Emirati side opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over Yemen, while Bahrain began with a defeat against Qatar, making Sunday’s Group B meeting an important fixture for both teams.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.