Premier League, DP World India Championship, international cricket: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

Tennis fans can look forward to a big weekend as the ATP Shanghai Masters and WTA Wuhan Open both reach their finals stages in China. The Shanghai Masters, one of the biggest events outside the Grand Slams, concludes on Sunday, with the men’s singles final following a weekend of semi-final action. Meanwhile, the Wuhan Open also wraps up on Sunday, with the women’s singles final scheduled for later that day. Aryna Sabalenka, a three-time Wuhan champion, was among the headline names but has already been knocked out, leaving the title up for grabs. Both tournaments offer players a valuable chance to finish the Asian swing strongly as the season-ending finals approach.