Everything record and milestone Antonelli could achieve with F1 title win in Mexico

The Italian needs just a P9 finish in Mexico to make F1 history and break several records
Dubai: Kimi Antonelli needs just a ninth-place finish at Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix to become the youngest Formula One world champion in history.
The 20-year-old Mercedes driver starts fourth at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and has the opportunity to secure his maiden world title with four races remaining in the 2026 season.
Antonelli could even be crowned champion without finishing inside the points, provided neither Mercedes teammate George Russell nor Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton wins the race.
Should the Italian complete the job in Mexico, he will achieve several historic milestones in only his second Formula One campaign.
At just 20 years and 68 days old, Antonelli would become the youngest world champion the sport has ever seen, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record.
The German was 23 years and 134 days old when he secured his first championship with Red Bull in 2010.
Antonelli would become the first Italian driver to win the Formula One world championship since Alberto Ascari in 1953.
He would also join an exclusive group of Italian champions alongside Ascari, who won titles in 1952 and 1953, and Giuseppe Farina, who claimed the inaugural championship in 1950.
Born on August 25, 2006, Antonelli would become the first Formula One world champion born in the 21st century.
His achievement would underline the arrival of a new generation of drivers at the very top of motorsport.
Previous Italian world champions Farina and Ascari secured their titles driving for Alfa Romeo and Ferrari respectively.
Antonelli would become the first Italian to claim the championship representing a team outside his home country, with Mercedes.
A title for Antonelli would deliver Mercedes its first drivers' championship since Lewis Hamilton's triumph in 2020.
It would also represent a remarkable achievement for the youngster who replaced the seven-time world champion at the team.
Antonelli would join an elite group of drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and Jacques Villeneuve, to win the world championship in their second Formula One season.
Having already become the sport's youngest pole-sitter and youngest championship leader during 2026, the Italian now stands on the verge of his biggest achievement yet.
A successful afternoon in Mexico would see Antonelli enter the history books and establish himself as one of Formula One's brightest stars.