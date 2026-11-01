Everything record and milestone Antonelli could achieve with F1 title win in Mexico

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver starts fourth at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and has the opportunity to secure his maiden world title with four races remaining in the 2026 season.

Should the Italian complete the job in Mexico, he will achieve several historic milestones in only his second Formula One campaign.

The German was 23 years and 134 days old when he secured his first championship with Red Bull in 2010.

At just 20 years and 68 days old, Antonelli would become the youngest world champion the sport has ever seen, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record.

He would also join an exclusive group of Italian champions alongside Ascari, who won titles in 1952 and 1953, and Giuseppe Farina, who claimed the inaugural championship in 1950.

Antonelli would become the first Italian driver to win the Formula One world championship since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

His achievement would underline the arrival of a new generation of drivers at the very top of motorsport.

Antonelli would become the first Italian to claim the championship representing a team outside his home country, with Mercedes.

It would also represent a remarkable achievement for the youngster who replaced the seven-time world champion at the team.

A successful afternoon in Mexico would see Antonelli enter the history books and establish himself as one of Formula One's brightest stars.

Having already become the sport's youngest pole-sitter and youngest championship leader during 2026, the Italian now stands on the verge of his biggest achievement yet.

Antonelli would join an elite group of drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and Jacques Villeneuve, to win the world championship in their second Formula One season.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.