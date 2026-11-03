New F1 champ’s teammate Russell finds it ‘tough to deal’ with

He did go up to Antonelli to congratulate him and his family and Mercedes decided to cop the $5,000 fine after the 28-year-old decided to skip his post-race media duties.

"And you know Lewis won the majority of his titles in his thirties so this year is absolutely not going to define my career as a whole.

Ahead of the Mexico City race, the Briton, who has eight career race wins to Antonelli’s nine just this season, had said: "I remind myself that I'm 28 and I see Lewis (Hamilton) still competing extremely well at 41 and Fernando (Alonso) at 45.

Russell, for his part, vowed to come back stronger in 2027. "I will be giving my absolute all to rediscover the performance I have been capable of producing for the majority of my career and fingers crossed a little bit of luck returns," he said.

"All I know is that I've given it my all and 2026 was not meant to be my year."

While a season like this is enough to break even the best of drivers, Russell on Monday "spoke from the heart" to admit it was "tough to deal" with seeing his Formula One title bid disintegrate in such fashion.

Over the remainder of the season, Russell won in Austria and Azerbaijan while his teammate claimed another four grand prix victories, including the United States GP two weeks ago, which put the Italian on the brink of the championship before he officially sealed it on Sunday.

That status was reinforced by an imposing victory in the opening race in Australia. Since then, however, that early optimism has turned to ashes as he watched the young pretender win five consecutive races and build a big lead in the standings.

After dominating early-season testing, Russell went into the campaign as universal favourite to take the title, the heir to Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes ready to assume his place in the pantheon.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.