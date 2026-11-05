Kimi Antonelli’s next job: Winning constructors’ title for Mercedes

The youngest champion in F1 history, and first Italian winner for 73 years, Antonelli will be bidding for his 10th win of a remarkable season but knows luckless team-mate George Russell will be intent on returning to winning ways himself.

The 20-year-old will, instead, need to refocus on the job at hand as he seeks to lead Mercedes to the double by beating Ferrari to take the constructors' championship. Mercedes will have to outscore Ferrari by three points or more to be champions.

Kimi Antonelli will have little time to recover from the celebrations of his historic Formula One world title, as the bandwagon moves to the Sao Paulo GP this weekend.

The speed of his team-mate Isack Hadjar will also be a threat along with both Ferraris, with Hamilton still smarting from their failure to triumph in Mexico due to poor teamwork and Charles Leclerc's first-lap attack.

Both the Silver Arrows' drivers will be strongly challenged by Red Bull's in-form four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who has won three of the last four races including resisting Lewis Hamilton's late charge in Mexico last Sunday.

While Russell was left licking his wounds, Antonelli visited the family of his childhood hero Ayrton Senna and was photographed sitting in the three-time champion's famous black and gold Lotus 98T car – complete with number 12 on the nose, the number the Italian has said he will keep next year.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.