GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Antonelli on brink of history at Mexico City GP, needing only ninth-place finish to seal F1 title

Youngest F1 champion? Antonelli needs ninth place to secure the crown

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy walks through the paddock before the qualifying session for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy walks through the paddock before the qualifying session for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli is aiming to become the youngest driver in history to win a Formula 1 championship at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday.

A ninth-place finish is all the 20-year-old driver needs, regardless of the results of his teammate George Russell or Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, his closest rivals, to achieve the feat and break the record set by Sebastian Vettel, who became champion at age 23 in 2010.

Antonelli, who won the United States Grand Prix last week from pole, will start from fourth on the grid, while Hamilton will set off from pole position.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here  

Russell began the season as Mercedes’ No. 1 driver and won the first race of the year in Australia, but Antonelli has since won nine grands prix.

Antonelli can also become the first Italian driver to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953, while Mercedes can also clinch the constructors’ title on Sunday for the first time since 2021.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli holds an Italian flag as he celebrates winning the world championship title at the end of the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on November 1st, 2026.

Antonelli becomes Formula One's youngest reigning king

36m ago3m read
Mercedes' Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli could be crowned the 2026 F1 champion in just his second season

Every record Antonelli could break with title in Mexico

2m read
Antonelli, who finished second in Malaysia, is now on the cusp of his first F1 title.

Russell grid penalty hands advantage to Antonelli

2m read
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrates after winning the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix race in Madrid.

Kimi Antonelli wins eighth F1 race of the season

2m read