Brazilian actress Maisa Silva's photo with F1 champion Kimi Antonelli sparks dating rumours

Fans react to Maisa Silva and Kimi Antonelli's meeting at Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Brazilian actress Maisa Silva has caught the attention of Formula 1 fans after sharing photographs with newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli.
The 24 year old actress met the Italian driver at the Mercedes garage ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos on Sunday, November 8.
Maisa, who has more than 46 million Instagram followers, shared pictures of their meeting and thanked Antonelli for taking the time to meet her.
"With the champion. Thank you for having me. Good luck today, Kimi," she wrote in Portuguese.
But it wasn't just the meeting that attracted attention.
The photographs quickly sparked reactions on social media, with several fans suggesting that Maisa and Antonelli would make a lovely couple.
According to CNN Brasil, one fan commented that they looked good together, while another described them as a beautiful couple.
Some followers even began joking about a possible romance.
However, there is no evidence that the two are dating, and neither has confirmed any romantic relationship. Their interaction was a meeting during the Grand Prix weekend.
Maisa is a popular Brazilian actress and television presenter who rose to fame as a child star.
She is particularly known for playing Valeria Ferreira in the Brazilian television series Carrossel.
The actress has also developed an interest in Formula 1, having attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid earlier this year, where she met several famous personalities, including Rafael Nadal and Jude Bellingham.
Meanwhile, Antonelli recently made history by becoming the youngest Formula 1 world champion at just 20 years old.
The Mercedes driver secured his maiden title at the Mexican Grand Prix on November 1.
He finished fifth in Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, which was won by McLaren's Lando Norris.