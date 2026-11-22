Alcaraz battles past Shelton to reach the ATP Finals final against Zverev
Dubai: Carlos Alcaraz will take on world number one Alexander Zverev in the ATP Finals championship match after fighting back to defeat Ben Shelton in three sets.
The Spanish star recovered from a slow start to claim a 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-1) victory over the American, booking his place in the final for the second consecutive year after finishing runner-up to Jannik Sinner in 2025.
Alcaraz, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury sustained earlier in the week, once again wore strapping around his upper-left leg but showed little sign of slowing down when the match reached its decisive stages.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion has now won 13 matches in a row and will meet Zverev on Sunday after the German booked his place in the final with a 7-6 (7-0) 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev.
Speaking about his fitness ahead of the final, Alcaraz admitted he would need to manage his physical condition carefully.
"Today was a really important test. I think it went great.
"I'm probably not pushing myself to the limit. I'm realising that I need to be careful with it and sometimes I don't have to push myself to the limit, I don't have to run for every ball."
Alcaraz is chasing his first ATP Finals crown and currently holds a narrow 7-6 advantage over Zverev in their career meetings.
However, the Spaniard has enjoyed the upper hand recently, winning four of their last five encounters, including a thrilling five-set battle on his way to claiming this year's Australian Open title.
Zverev was full of praise for his upcoming opponent, recognising the level Alcaraz has reached since returning from injury.
"Carlos, for sure, the way he's been playing since his comeback, has been one of the best players in the world. Maybe the best player in the world.
"I look forward to tomorrow. I look forward to playing a tough match."
Alcaraz has reached his seventh final of 2026, more than any other men's singles player this season, despite missing four months through a wrist injury.
Since returning at the US Open, the 23-year-old has been in outstanding form, winning 20 of his last 21 matches.
He claimed consecutive titles at the Vienna Open and Paris Masters before arriving at the ATP Finals, with the latter victory particularly satisfying after overcoming Shelton in the final to avenge his earlier defeat.
Reflecting on their latest meeting, Alcaraz believes his rivalry with Shelton is continuing to develop.
"I think this rivalry is just getting better and better. It's going to be a great match-up in the future," the world number three said.
"Every time we face each other, it's a great battle. It is one of those matches that makes me be a better player and gives me a lot of feedback about what I have to improve."
Shelton, meanwhile, came close to repeating his impressive victory over Alcaraz at the US Open in September, which remains the biggest win of the 24-year-old's career.