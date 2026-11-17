Alcaraz beats Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 and closes in on the ATP Finals semi-finals
Dubai: Carlos Alcaraz made an emphatic start to his ATP Finals campaign, defeating Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour to take control of the John McEnroe Group.
The Spaniard received a performance rating of 9.6 for his dominant display and is now well placed to progress to the knockout stages. He could require just one more win from his remaining group matches against Flavio Cobolli and Daniil Medvedev to guarantee qualification.
The world No. 3 has been in excellent form, winning 11 matches in a row following recent tournament victories at the Vienna Open and Paris Masters. He has also spoken positively about his physical condition as the tennis season approaches its conclusion.
When asked whether he had ever felt better at this point in a season, Alcaraz replied: "Never, to be honest. I would say that this is the best that I've felt so far in my career at this part of the season. I'm really, really happy with everything I've done.
"Obviously, I've never experienced something like this. This year was kind of unusual for me, that I had a lot of months out of competition, I was at home. So coming here with a lot of energy, a lot of ambition, hungry for the matches and hungry for me, so just really happy the trouble I've felt every time I've played Frances (Tiafoe) made me really solid and focused today.
"You know, I prepared the match tactically really well and you know I just try to start pretty solid, pretty well. Try to push him and let him know that it's going to be a really great battle. I'm just really happy to start the tournament like this and hopefully keep going."
Alcaraz's current run is particularly impressive given the injury problems he experienced earlier in the year.
The Spaniard spent four and a half months on the sidelines after suffering a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in April, ruling him out of both the French Open at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
He eventually returned at the US Open, where he reached the quarter-finals before suffering a surprise defeat to Ben Shelton.
Since that loss in New York, Alcaraz has bounced back impressively, claiming titles at the Japan Open, Vienna Open and Paris Masters.
His only defeat since returning to action came at the Shanghai Masters, where he was beaten in straight sets by Zizou Bergs in the round of 32.
With his fitness seemingly back to its best and his confidence growing, Alcaraz will be aiming to carry his winning momentum through the ATP Finals and finish the season on a high.