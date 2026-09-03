Alcaraz extends Grand Slam winning streak to 16 matches

Dubai: Carlos Alcaraz stretched his Grand Slam winning streak to 16 matches as he battled past Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the third round of the US Open and keep his bid for a third title on track.

The third-seeded Spaniard, returning after a four-month spell on the sidelines with a wrist injury, showed little sign of rust as he overcame world No. 72 Jaime Faria, who had recently stunned American Ben Shelton in Cincinnati.

Alcaraz is now chasing history as he attempts to become the first player since Roger Federer to successfully defend the US Open crown. Federer won five consecutive titles between 2004 and 2008, while Alcaraz has already lifted the trophy twice in New York, claiming his maiden Grand Slam in 2022 before adding a second title in 2025.

Earlier this year, Alcaraz made history by becoming the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam at just 22 years old. His latest win in Flushing Meadows also took his US Open main-draw tally to 26 victories, his best record at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

The victory moved Alcaraz to a perfect 9-0 record at Grand Slam events in 2026. He will next face China’s Wu Yibing, who advanced with a 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 win over James Duckworth.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.