US Open: Epic battles and a mistimed roof closure mark Day 10

"We're super tight. We've always had a great relationship. We laugh and joke all the time. He's one of my good buddies on tour," Tiafoe said of Michelsen. "I know how much that hurts. I know how much he wanted it today. It's something that you dream about. I just told him, 'Bro, I know you're going to be here so many more times, and I'm going to be in a rocking chair when you do.”