Spaniard joins elite group as youngest to win Career Slam and ATP Finals title
Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, is not on the exclusive list that his countryman Carlos Alcaraz joined with his maiden victory at the ATP Finals on Sunday.
Nadal had never won the year-ender featuring the world’s top 8 players, one small blip in his otherwise remarkable career. Alcaraz is just 23, with seven Grand Slams, and after completing the Career Slam with his Australian Open win at the start of this year, he now joins Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only players to have won a Career Slam and the ATP finals.
It is an elite club to belong to and that too at such a young age. Federer was 27 years old when he completed a career Slam, while Agassi and Djokovic were 29.
With his ever-smiling demeanor and thrilling shot-making, Alcaraz is not just a darling of the crowds, he is also equally loved by his peers. After being beaten in the final on Sunday, Alexander Zverev, the German world No 1, said: "You're an absolute legend of our sport and you're only 23 years old. If you retire tomorrow, it's OK, you can just relax."
Even Nadal, whom Alcaraz grew up idolising, when asked about the younger Spaniard being a great ‘prospect’ during a recent event supporting the ‘Rafa Nadal Foundation’, said: “He’s not a prospect. He has seven Slams, so he’s definitely not just a promise for the future. He’s already a legend.”
Following Alcaraz’s seventh Grand Slam title in Melbourne earlier this year, 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic paid the ultimate compliment to the Spaniard. The Serbian called Alcaraz a "complete" player who adapts his tactics to his opponent and forces rivals to play their best tennis and described him as a blend of Federer, Nadal, and himself.
Federer too described watching Alcaraz as a "real pleasure" and called him a "genius on court" for creating a wide variety of shots, though he noted that having so many options can occasionally lead to decision overload, something the Swiss maestro would know all too well.
With such high praise from tennis greats, Alcaraz will be mindful of keeping his feet on the ground. And so far, while that has not been a problem, it is his fitness that has been the biggest concern. He was out of the game for four and half months this year, missing the French Open and Wimbledon, before returning in a blaze of glory and winning 21 out of 22 matches and four titles to end the year.
With Federer making a case earlier about Alcaraz being the best player on tour despite Zverev being No 1 and Jannik Sinner, the No 1 for most of 2026, it does beg the question: Can Alcaraz go on to emulate the Big Three of tennis?
On current trajectory, it is definitely possible. Seven Grand Slams at 23 is an achievement of epic proportions. If he can stay fit – Alcaraz has been dealing with an injured left hamstring and had a black elastic band over his upper thigh, plus a strip of tape around his right knee – the Spaniard looks set to end his career as one of the game’s greatest stars if not the greatest ever.