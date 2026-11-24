Alex Eala will return to Abu Dhabi for a 3rd time as the WTA 500 event takes place in 2027
Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. played a ceremonial rally with tennis star Alex Eala on Tuesday at her homecoming event at Pasig Elementary School in Pasig City.
Marcos's first few serves landed in the net. He returned some shots but could not keep pace with the 21-year-old, who is ranked No 15 in the world.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara followed, and managed a short rally of his own. Eala also ran a demonstration for young players, teaching them the basics of the game.
Marcos laughed off his performance afterwards, saying he hoped the children would be inspired even if the head of state could not play. He welcomed Eala home and congratulated her on her 2026 season. "We are all so, so proud," he said.
He also urged her to look after her knee, recalling that it was wrapped the last time he watched her play. "Don't play in pain. That causes permanent damage," he said.
In an onstage interview with ABS-CBN's Dyan Castillejo, Eala said Pasig is where she first learnt tennis as a child. Her dreams, she said, are as big as ever and keep her going through tough stretches and defeats.
Eala began the year at No 53. In August she beat Jessica Pegula in the final of the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, DC, becoming the first Filipina to win a WTA Tour singles title.
At Wimbledon, she beat defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round and reached the fourth round for the first time, her best Grand Slam run. A final at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open, her last event of the season, lifted her to a career-high No 15, although she lost to American Claire Liu.
Despite her rapid rise, Eala said she remains focused on improving her game and challenging herself.
"I've learned to push my limits. I've learned a lot about what my limits are ... and the bar can always be raised," she said.
Away from the court, she sat front row beside former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors and Tory Burch shows during New York Fashion Week in September.
Eala will return to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open for a third time when the WTA 500 tournament, now in its fifth edition, runs from January 30 to February 6, 2027, at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City, organisers said in a statement.
Eala, the highest-ranked Filipina in WTA history, said she hoped to carry her Washington form to the UAE capital. She said the energy of the Filipino community and fans across the UAE "makes competing here that much more special".
Opening-weekend Village Passes cost Dh10 per adult per day and cover qualifying matches on January 30 and 31. Children under 12 attend free.