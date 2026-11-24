Hannah Mills will lead the UAE's first SailGP team
Dubai: SailGP has announced that the UAE will become its newest expansion team, joining the international racing championship at the beginning of 2027.
The UAE SailGP Team will be the 14th nation to compete in the series and the first representative from the Middle East. The move gives the UAE its own team in a championship that has staged some of its most memorable races in the country.
Multiple Olympic gold medallist Hannah Mills will take charge as both Driver and Team Principal. She moves across from Emirates Great Britain (Emirates GBR), where she spent five influential seasons and played a major role in the team's progress, including its 2025 Rolex SailGP Championship triumph.
British foiling athlete Jemima Lines has been named as Mills' replacement as strategist at Emirates GBR. She is due to make her racing debut this weekend in Abu Dhabi.
The new team will be owned by Chris Bake and Mubadala Capital. The announcement was made at the Sport Industry Forum in Abu Dhabi, during a panel discussion involving SailGP co-founder and CEO Sir Russell Coutts and Mubadala Chief Communications Officer Brian Lott.
It represents Bake's second investment in a SailGP team, as he is already a co-owner of reigning Rolex SailGP champions Emirates GBR. For Mubadala Capital, the wholly owned asset management arm of Mubadala Investment Company, the move builds on its involvement in the championship after acquiring the Brazilian team in 2024. Mubadala Investment Company has been a SailGP partner since 2022.
The UAE team is scheduled to make its first appearance at the American Express Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix on January 23-24, 2027. It will then compete across the international calendar, including in front of home supporters at the Dubai Sail Grand Prix next November.
Antonio Cozzolino will serve as the team's CEO, while its full roster of athletes is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
UAE SailGP Team Driver and Team Principal Hannah Mills said: “SailGP embodies so much of what I believe sport should be - competition at the highest level, reaching new audiences and driving real change. Becoming SailGP’s first female Team Principal fulfils a long-standing ambition of mine, but this team is about much more than that. It’s a chance to reimagine what’s possible – in performance, in leadership and in the opportunities sport can create for women and young people.”
She added: “The UAE is an incredibly exciting place to take that forward, with a growing SailGP fanbase and a commitment to investing in the next generation. We want to build a team that people across the UAE can get behind and fans around the world are inspired to follow. I want us to win, but I also want what we build to make a lasting difference to the sport, long after my own racing career.”
SailGP CEO and co-founder Sir Russell Coutts said: “The UAE SailGP Team has been a long-standing ambition for SailGP and our partners in the region – it reflects how deep that relationship has become, and our commitment for many years to come.It’s a privilege to expand our relationship with Chris Bake and Mubadala Capital – their continued support says a great deal about the trust our owners and partners have in this championship and where it’s heading.”
Coutts also praised Mills' appointment, saying: “Hannah is an excellent choice as Team Principal and Driver and will be a real role model for many across the UAE and sailing world. I can’t wait to see the UAE team line up in Hong Kong in January.”
UAE SailGP Team owner Chris Bake said: “I have huge belief in SailGP’s trajectory, and in the unique power of sailing, especially for young people. The opportunity to build this team alongside Mubadala Capital – in a country with the ambition to lead in everything it takes on – is a privilege.”
He continued: “Beyond establishing a competitive and commercially sustainable team with strong national support, we want to use its platform to grow the sport in the UAE and to create real opportunities for women and the next generation.”
Team CEO Antonio Cozzolino said: “The UAE has always looked ahead with ambition and a willingness to do things differently. The opportunity to help build a team here, in a championship that's changing the face of sailing, and to create something that reflects values I've believed in for a long time, is an incredibly exciting challenge. The job now is to build a team the UAE can be proud of - both for what we achieve competitively and the contribution we make beyond racing.”
Mubadala Capital chief operating officer Fatima Al Noaimi said: “The UAE SailGP Team is a significant milestone in our relationship with SailGP and for the nation more broadly: a team for the country to get behind, and a reason for the next generation of Emiratis to see themselves on the world’s fastest racecourse.”
Founded in 2019 by Sir Russell Coutts and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, the Rolex SailGP Championship features national teams competing in identical F50 catamarans close to shore. Races take place in front of thousands of spectators, with the boats capable of reaching speeds above 100km/h.
SailGP has expanded considerably since its inaugural season, which featured six teams and five events. In 2026, the championship has grown to 13 teams competing across 13 events worldwide. The UAE's addition is another step towards the league's ambition, announced earlier this year, to reach 20 national teams by 2030.
The announcement comes just before the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, takes place this weekend. The event will decide the championship in a winner-takes-all finale, with teams competing for the US$2 million prize. Only one place remains in the final race, putting the spotlight firmly on Abu Dhabi.
Limited tickets are still available at SailGP.com/AbuDhabi.