With the remaining Grand Final place still to be decided, the season finale promises an exciting battle as teams compete for the chance to challenge for the $2 million championship prize.

Attention now turns to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, where the 2026 SailGP season will reach its conclusion next weekend.

Despite missing out on the Final, the Americans remain in the running for the last available Grand Final qualification spot following Artemis's fourth-place finish.

The United States SailGP Team also endured a frustrating conclusion to their Dubai campaign. Taylor Canfield's crew began Sunday second in Group A and appeared well positioned to reach the event Final, but were unable to match the Black Foils' performance.

Two more disappointing performances on Sunday confirmed their elimination from contention, bringing their hopes of defending the Rolex SailGP Championship title to an end.

It was a disastrous weekend for Emirates GBR, who arrived in Dubai knowing they needed a strong performance to keep their hopes of reaching the Grand Final alive.

They collected $240,000 in prize money, while Spain's Los Gallos earned $160,000 for third place. Both teams have already secured qualification for the Season Grand Final in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Australia's Bonds Flying Roos finished second, marking their third consecutive runner-up result. Tom Slingsby's crew produced an impressive recovery in their final group race, climbing from the back of the fleet to book their place in the Final.

The victory earned Burling's team $400,000 in prize money and further strengthened their remarkable connection with Dubai, having now won the event three years in a row.

Once in the Final, the Black Foils capitalised on early-start penalties for Artemis and Los Gallos to establish an advantage they maintained until the finish line.

Their route to the Final was far from straightforward, with the crew needing to win their final group race to secure one of the four available places. They eventually progressed alongside Los Gallos, the Bonds Flying Roos and Artemis.

For Peter Burling and the Black Foils, the triumph represented a significant return to form following a challenging campaign. The New Zealanders had missed four events after a serious collision with DS Team France in Auckland in February, making their Dubai success particularly rewarding.

Spain's Los Gallos finished third, while Artemis came fourth after suffering a costly startline penalty. Their result leaves the fight for the final Grand Final qualification place undecided ahead of next weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi.

However, the celebrations were in stark contrast to the disappointment experienced by Dylan Fletcher's Emirates GBR crew, whose defence of the Rolex SailGP Championship ended after managing just one point across the weekend's group racing.

The Kiwi team overcame Australia's Bonds Flying Roos to secure victory, extending their impressive record in Dubai to three consecutive event wins and ending a frustrating drought that had lasted since Portsmouth in 2025.

Dubai: New Zealand's Black Foils claimed their first event victory of the 2026 SailGP season in Dubai, while defending champions Emirates GBR saw their hopes of reaching the $2 million Season Grand Final disappear after a disappointing weekend.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.