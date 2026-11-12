Joel Corry and Rudimental to Headline SailGP's Dubai Showdown

Dubai: Global dance music stars Joel Corry and Rudimental will headline the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World, bringing a festival atmosphere to one of the biggest weekends of the Rolex SailGP Championship season.

The two chart-topping acts will top SailGP’s Après-Sail entertainment experience at Mina Rashid, as 13 international teams go head-to-head on November 21-22 in the penultimate event of the 2026 Season.

With the Championship-deciding Grand Final taking place in Abu Dhabi just one week later, Dubai represents the final opportunity for teams to secure their place in the three-team winner-takes-all showdown.

Corry, one of the biggest names in contemporary dance music with six platinum UK records across a decade-long career, will headline Saturday’s Après-Sail with his pristine party-starters.

Rudimental are one of the defining acts in modern dance music, selling more than 25 million singles and three million albums worldwide. Renowned for their infectious blend of drum and bass, soul and electronic music, the group will bring some of their biggest hits to SailGP's waterfront stage on Sunday.

The performances will add to the excitement of a pivotal weekend in the Rolex SailGP Championship, as the battle for a place in the three-team Grand Final reaches its climax.

The remaining contenders will face a final test in Dubai before the season concludes at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, on November 28-29.

Leah Davis, SailGP’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Dubai has become one of the standout events in the SailGP calendar, and in Joel Corry and Rudimental we have two acts who are fitting for such an unmissable weekend of entertainment.

“Last year’s event was one of the highlights of our season. With this year’s mix of world-class racing and top music acts, it is set to be an incredible weekend."

Across the weekend, fans can expect live DJs, roaming performers, interactive activations and high-speed racing from the league’s cutting-edge F50 catamarans, flying just metres from land. The official SailGP Simulator will also give fans the chance to test themselves against the world’s best.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.