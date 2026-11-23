From work to study, these laptop offers could make upgrading more tempting
White Friday is a good time to consider replacing an ageing laptop, especially if you need something more responsive for work, university assignments or everyday browsing. White Friday deals offer plenty of appealing choices, making it a great opportunity to find a laptop that combines a worthwhile discount with the features you genuinely need.
Among the four models featured here, the ASUS Vivobook 15 is our top pick for most buyers, thanks to its Intel Core 7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The HP Laptop 15 offers another capable configuration for productivity, while Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 and the ACEMAGIC laptop cater to different everyday requirements.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is the most rounded option in this selection for anyone who regularly switches between documents, spreadsheets, video calls and browser tabs.
Its Intel Core 7 150U processor has 10 cores, while 16GB DDR5 RAM gives you useful headroom for multitasking. The 512GB SSD provides practical storage for work files, university projects and everyday applications. ASUS also specifies a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare screen, which is a sensible size for working on documents without connecting an external monitor.
The model's English and Arabic keyboard is particularly relevant for UAE buyers, and its privacy-shutter webcam adds convenience for regular meetings. At approximately 1.7kg, it can travel between home and office without demanding a dedicated desktop setup.
If its White Friday offer brings it closer to lower-specification alternatives, this is the model we would check first.
Key specifications
Intel Core 7 150U processor
16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD
15.6-inch Full HD display
Windows 11 Home
What we like
Strong everyday multitasking configuration
Practical connectivity, including USB-C and HDMI
English and Arabic keyboard
Best for: Professionals, university students and home users who want one laptop for several everyday tasks.
The HP Laptop 15 is a sensible alternative for buyers who spend much of their day using Microsoft Office, attending online meetings and managing multiple work applications.
Its Intel Core i7-1255U processor combines 10 cores with a maximum turbo frequency of 4.7GHz, according to HP's product datasheet. Paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, the configuration is well suited to everyday productivity and handling several applications at once.
The 15.6-inch Full HD display gives spreadsheets and presentations room to breathe, while the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics are intended for general computing rather than demanding dedicated-GPU workloads.
A full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad also makes this model appealing for people who regularly enter figures or work with spreadsheets.
Its White Friday offer is worth comparing directly with the ASUS Vivobook 15.
Key specifications
Intel Core i7-1255U processor
16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
15.6-inch Full HD display
Intel Iris Xe graphics
What we like
Capable processor for routine productivity
Generous memory for multitasking
Full-size keyboard with numeric keypad
Best for: Office workers, remote professionals and buyers who regularly use spreadsheets and productivity software.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is worth considering if you want a laptop for university, everyday assignments and general home computing without prioritising more demanding professional workloads.
This 15AMN8 configuration, identified by model number 82XQ017CAX, combines 8GB RAM with a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display provides a practical workspace for research, writing and watching videos. At approximately 1.62kg, it is also relatively manageable for carrying between lectures or meetings.
Lenovo's design includes a webcam with a privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and USB-C. The 47Wh battery is another specification worth comparing with alternatives, although actual battery life depends on your workload and display settings.
UAE retailer listings differ on the precise AMD processor designation, so buyers should confirm the chip in the configuration before ordering.
During White Friday, this model is particularly interesting if its offer makes it attractive against other student-focused laptops.
Key specifications
AMD processor
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
15.6-inch Full HD IPS display
Windows 11 Home
What we like
Full HD IPS screen for everyday work
Portable design at approximately 1.62kg
Useful USB-C connectivity and webcam privacy shutter
Best for: Students, home users and anyone whose daily workload centres on browsing, assignments and documents.
The ACEMAGIC laptop deserves a look if your main requirements are browsing, email, document editing and other straightforward computing tasks.
This product identifies an Intel N95 quad-core processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. This is a configuration intended for lighter workloads, particularly when compared with the Core 7 and Core i7 models featured above.
The 16GB memory allocation is useful for keeping everyday applications open, while the SSD provides space for essential programs and documents. Users who maintain large photo libraries or extensive local files may prefer a model with 512GB storage.
Its 15.6-inch screen gives it a familiar laptop format for working at a desk, and the advertised Windows 11 Pro operating system may appeal to buyers who specifically need that edition.
The White Friday promotion makes this model worth checking for buyers who do not need a more powerful processor.
Key specifications
Intel N95 quad-core processor
16GB DDR4 RAM
256GB SSD
15.6-inch display, Windows 11 Pro
What we like
16GB advertised memory capacity
SSD storage for essential applications
Straightforward configuration for lighter tasks
Best for: Casual users, households needing a secondary computer and buyers whose computing requirements are relatively simple.
A White Friday discount is most useful when the laptop's specifications match what you actually need.
Start with the processor and RAM. For frequent multitasking, 16GB RAM is a sensible target, especially if you regularly have several browser tabs, documents and video meetings open. An entry-level processor may be sufficient for lighter tasks, while a Core 7 or Core i7 configuration offers more processing headroom.
Next, consider storage and display quality. A 512GB SSD gives you more space for applications and files than a 256GB drive. A Full HD screen is also a practical starting point for everyday productivity, and an IPS panel can provide more consistent viewing angles.
For UAE shoppers, check the regional configuration and warranty before buying. Confirm that the supplied charger is compatible with local 220 to 240V electricity and Type G sockets, or that a suitable approved adapter is provided. An English and Arabic keyboard may also be important.
Finally, compare the final checkout price, seller, warranty and return conditions. A promotional label alone does not establish the value of a deal.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is our top recommendation for most shoppers in this roundup. Its Core 7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD make it a versatile choice for everyday productivity, with a useful combination of performance and practical features.
The HP Laptop 15-fd0111ne is another strong option for office users, particularly those who regularly work with spreadsheets and documents. If its White Friday price is more attractive, it deserves serious consideration.
For students and general home users, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 offers a practical combination of portability, Full HD display and SSD storage. The ACEMAGIC laptop is better suited to lighter computing requirements, especially as a secondary household machine.
The best White Friday deal is the laptop that meets your needs at a competitive final price.
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