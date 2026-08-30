Back to School: 5 laptops on noon that combine performance, portability and value for students

The new MacBook Air with the M5 chip combines portability with next generation performance, making it well suited for students who need a laptop that can keep up with demanding academic workloads. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, students get plenty of room for applications, projects and files, while the lightweight design and all day battery make it ideal for life on the go. Its AI-ready capabilities also make it a future focused option for students looking to invest in a laptop that can stay relevant throughout their university years.