Back to School: 5 must-have tablets on noon for studying, creating and staying connected

Student-friendly tablets for learning, note-taking, creativity and everyday use
As students head back to school, a tablet can be a versatile companion for everything from attending classes and taking notes to researching assignments, creating presentations and staying connected. With lightweight designs, capable performance and features suited to both study and entertainment, tablets can fit easily into busy student routines. noon brings together a range of options to suit different needs and budgets, from everyday study companions to more feature rich models. Here are five tablets worth considering this back to school season.
A smart everyday companion for students, with great options on noon
The 11th-generation iPad offers students a simple and versatile device for everyday learning and entertainment. With its 11-inch display and A16 chip, it is well suited for browsing, research, online classes, note taking and consuming educational content. Its lightweight form factor also makes it easy to carry between classrooms, study spaces and home, while 128GB of storage provides room for essential apps, files and content.
Built for learning and everyday productivity
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE combines a large display with 8GB of RAM, making it a practical option for students who want to balance studying and entertainment on one device. Whether it is attending online lectures, reviewing presentations, browsing research material or streaming content after classes, the tablet is designed to handle everyday student needs while remaining easy to carry around.
A focused learning companion from noon for better note-taking
For students who prefer a more paper like experience when studying, the Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition is an interesting choice. Its 11.5-inch display is designed for comfortable viewing, while the included M-Pencil Lite and Huawei Notes support handwritten notes, annotations and creative work. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it also provides plenty of room for apps, study material and projects.
Big screen learning made easier with this noon pick
The Honor Pad X9a offers students a large 11.5-inch display in a portable form factor, making it suitable for reading, research, online learning and entertainment. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it provides the essentials for everyday academic use. The included protective flip cover also makes it easier for students to carry and use the tablet throughout the day.
A practical all-rounder for everyday student life on noon
The Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 is designed for students looking for a balance of entertainment and everyday productivity. Its 11.5-inch display provides plenty of screen space for online classes, reading and watching educational content, while 8GB RAM and 256GB storage offer enough capacity for apps, files and coursework. The included inbox cover adds another layer of convenience for students using the tablet on the move.