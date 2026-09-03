5 smart cleaning devices from noon to make home care easier

Smart cleaning picks to tackle everyday messes and make busy routines easier
With the back to school season bringing busier routines for students and families, keeping the home clean and organised can become another daily challenge. Smart cleaning devices can help simplify everything from everyday dust and dirt to unexpected spills and larger clean ups, giving families more time to focus on what matters. From robotic cleaners to cordless and powerful wet and dry solutions, noon offers a range of smart cleaning devices designed to make home care more convenient. Here are five options worth considering this back to school season.
Smart cleaning made easier with a powerful pick from noon
As routines get busier during the back to school season, robotic cleaning can help take one more daily task off the household to do list. The Roborock Qrevo S Pro combines powerful 18,500Pa suction with mopping capabilities and self cleaning features, helping tackle everyday dust, dirt and spills with minimal manual intervention. It is particularly suited to busy homes looking for a more automated approach to keeping floors clean.
For quick clean ups between school runs, homework and busy family schedules, a cordless vacuum can offer the flexibility traditional vacuums often lack. The Dyson V8 Cyclone combines cordless convenience with powerful suction in a compact design, making it easy to move around the home and tackle everyday dust, crumbs and dirt. Its portability also makes it useful for cleaning stairs, furniture and hard to reach areas.
More than just a robot vacuum, discover it on noon
The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28 takes automated cleaning a step further by combining robot vacuuming with a portable deep cleaning function. With 20,000Pa suction, DuoSpiral anti-tangling brushes and a CornerRover arm designed to reach edges, it is built to tackle different types of household dirt. The HydroJet system and portable deep cleaner also make it a versatile option for families looking to handle both everyday floor cleaning and more intensive messes.
Quick cleanup for unexpected spills, with a pick from noon
Back to school season can bring its fair share of accidental spills and stains, making a dedicated spot cleaner a useful addition to the home. The Bissell SpotClean ProHeat combines powerful suction with HeatWave Technology to help tackle tough stains on carpets, upholstery and other surfaces. Its portable format makes it particularly convenient for addressing messes as they happen, rather than waiting for a larger cleaning session.
Tackle bigger, tougher clean-ups with this noon pick
For households that need something more versatile than a conventional vacuum, the Kärcher WD 2 Plus is designed to handle both wet and dry cleaning. Its 1,000W motor, 12-litre capacity and blower function make it suitable for larger clean-up jobs around the home, garage or other spaces. It can be particularly useful for families looking for a multi-purpose machine that can deal with everything from everyday dust to larger spills and debris.