ASU integrates Huawei ICT Academy to bridge education and industry needs
Applied Science Private University (ASU) is addressing a key challenge in technology education: preparing graduates for the skills employers need. Through its partnership with Huawei ICT Academy, the university has introduced specialist training into its academic programs. The collaboration has reached more than 400 students in 2025 and gained international recognition for its teaching.
ASU is implementing this approach through the Academy, which provides specialist courses, practical activities and certification pathways, as detailed in Huawei’s case study on the partnership.
Founded in Amman in 1989, ASU has grown from three faculties to 12 and offers 59 programs, holding accreditations including ACPE, AACSB and ISO 9001, and multiple five-star rankings in Times Higher Education and QS. The two institutions formalized their partnership on August 8, 2024, when Prof. Samiha Jarrah, President of ASU, and Adam Zhang, CEO of Huawei Jordan, signed a memorandum of understanding in Amman.
"At ASU, we believe that university education must prepare students for the realities of the workplace. Our collaboration with Huawei supports this goal by connecting academic learning with practical training and current industry needs," said Prof. Samiha Jarrah.
Huawei ICT Academy offers courses in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, databases and networking, with lab work, simulations and certification preparation. Some courses are embedded in existing subjects and count for 10% of the final assessment — for example, Overview of IoT Technologies within Special Topics in Cybersecurity. Students can earn academic credit and professional certifications. Training includes practical exercises, such as setting up enterprise-grade firewalls in simulated environments.
Dr Otoom's course, Permissions and Role Management: A Practical Approach, received First Prize in the Teaching Competition track of the Huawei ICT Competition 2024–2025. ASU recorded 88 competition registrations in 2024 and 87 in 2025, and Ahmad Asad reached the Global Final in Shenzhen in 2023–2024, winning Second Prize.
ASU's program is still in its early stages, and most students have not graduated, so there is not enough data to measure its effect on careers.
ASU aims to add Academy courses in more programs, expand AI and cybersecurity training, grow the Student Ambassador Program and build dedicated Huawei labs, supporting Jordan's National Digital Transformation Strategy (2020–2028). The partnership's long-term impact will become clearer once more students graduate.