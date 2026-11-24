Country secures first place globally for its pre-university learning environment
Dubai: The UAE has retained its position as the Arab world's leading country in the Global Knowledge Index, ranking 26th out of 195 countries in 2026, with strong performances in digital connectivity, education and economic development.
The country scored 60.4 points and ranked 26th among 65 high-income countries, with the report identifying the UAE as a leading performer in knowledge infrastructure.
The findings were unveiled on Tuesday at a special edition of the Knowledge Summit in Dubai, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Switzerland led the global rankings with 69.8 points, followed by Singapore with 69 points, Sweden with 68.4, Denmark with 66 and Norway with 65.9. Just 3.9 points separated the five highest-ranked countries.
The UAE recorded its strongest performance in information and communications technology (ICT), ranking fifth globally with 68.1 points. The country placed second in connectivity, 16th in ICT impact and 21st in digital content.
In pre-university education, the UAE ranked first globally for its learning environment, scoring 82.8 points. It placed 28th in the overall education category, 45th in access and participation, and 63rd in educational outcomes.
The country ranked 22nd in technical and vocational education and training and higher education, securing 10th place globally in educational outcomes.
In the economy category, the UAE ranked 17th globally with 63.5 points, placing fifth in economic outputs and 14th in economic inputs.
Research, development and innovation remained an area with room for improvement, with the UAE ranking 36th globally. The country placed 31st in innovation, 34th in research and development, and 41st in research and innovation impact.
In environment, society and governance, the UAE ranked 44th overall, placing 36th in social resilience, 57th in good governance and 124th in environmental performance.
The report highlighted the role of investment in education, technology and innovation in the UAE's efforts to diversify its economy and reduce its exposure to fluctuations in global energy markets.
Historically reliant on oil and gas revenues, the UAE has expanded its economic base through investment in logistics, renewable energy, tourism, aviation, space and digital technologies, developing new sources of growth beyond hydrocarbons.
However, the report stressed that strong educational and technological infrastructure alone was insufficient to guarantee economic returns. The ability to translate knowledge into commercially viable products, services and productive employment depends on effective institutions, regulatory frameworks and closer links between research and industry.
It also warned that a widening gap between investment in knowledge and economic outcomes could diminish the returns on spending in higher education, scientific research and digital infrastructure.
Expanding access to quality education, technology and economic opportunities would be essential to ensuring broader participation in innovation and economic activity.
The 2026 edition of the Global Knowledge Index examines how countries can harness knowledge to anticipate crises, withstand economic shocks and accelerate recovery. It assesses national performance across six sectors, providing policymakers with data to identify development gaps and guide future investment.