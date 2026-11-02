Before you delete more files, consider this external storage solution

A storage drive small enough to fit in your pocket can transfer data at speeds exceeding 1,000MB/s. That is the appeal of modern portable solid-state drives, which offer considerable storage capacity without the bulk of traditional external hard drives. As smartphones produce increasingly detailed photographs and videos, and laptops collect years of documents and downloads, finding space for everything becomes an ongoing exercise. Deleting older files might offer temporary relief, but photographs, completed projects and personal records often deserve keeping. A portable SSD provides another option: move files off your device while keeping them accessible whenever you need them.