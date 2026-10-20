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Dubai unveils lighting poles, new smart benches with charging points: seen them yet?

Dubai Civility Committee introduces new amenities for visitors at popular destination

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
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While smart benches with charging points are not new to Dubai, lighting poles equipped with USB charging ports and waterproof covers are a new addition.
While smart benches with charging points are not new to Dubai, lighting poles equipped with USB charging ports and waterproof covers are a new addition.
@dubaicivility

Dubai: Dubai has unveiled new smart benches and lighting poles with charging points, offering residents and visitors a more comfortable and convenient way to enjoy the city’s public spaces.

The Dubai Civility Committee has introduced the new facilities at Dubai Water Canal, a waterfront destination popular among people who go there for walks, jogging, cycling, boat trips, restaurants, and views of Dubai's skyline.

The solar-powered smart benches bring comfort and technology together, so visitors can rest, recharge their devices and take in the waterfront in the same spot.

With their sleek black finish, the smart benches with a new design put the needs of the people who use the space at its centre, according to the Committee.

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Charge at light poles too

Charging points are integrated into lighting poles as well, making everyday services more convenient and accessible for the visitors, according to the Civility Committee.

While the smart benches feature wireless charging pads, the lighting poles are equipped with USB charging ports protected by waterproof covers. The lighting poles feature dual USB-A charging ports rated at 1A and 2.1A.

“At Dubai Water Canal, smart seating combines solar power, charging technology and practical design, reflecting public spaces built around people and a better quality of life,” the Committee said.

It pointed out that civility can be seen in the details that make the city experience more comfortable and convenient, and that thoughtful touches help create better, more efficient public spaces for everyone.

Not a first for Dubai

The sleek new benches are a fresh initiative at the canal, but this is not the first time such features have appeared in the emirate.

Known as Dubai's first official "Smart Park", Al Mamzar Beach Park was the first public park to feature specialised smart benches integrated into its walking pathways in 2018. These seating setups offer fast wireless charging pads, USB ports and free public Wi-Fi, powered by attached solar frames.

Several parks in Dubai now have solar benches, allowing walkers and joggers to rest while powering up their electronics with clean solar energy.

Dubai also has Smart Palm charging hubs that are shaped like palm trees that allow visitors to charge their devices, access free Wi-Fi and get useful information at some parks and beaches.

While the newer smart benches feature QI wireless charging pads on the flat seating surface, the taller Smart Palm stations require a standard USB cable to plug into the trunk ports.

Beyond the parks

Smart benches are not limited to parks and walkways in Dubai.

These benches run on solar power around the clock, and they also collect information such as weather updates and display it on the bench for users.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiDubai Municipality

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