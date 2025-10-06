Dubai Municipality unveils new map of 16,000 accessible facilities for People of Determination

Find out if your building in Dubai must be accessible for People of Determination
Dubai: Dubai Municipality is transforming the emirate into one of the world's most accessible cities, with over 16,000 facilities now equipped with features designed for People of Determination (PoD), according to senior officials.
Speaking to Gulf News at the AccessAbilities Expo 2025, which opened on Monday, Maitha Al Nuaimi, Director of GIS Department at Dubai Municipality, revealed that the initiative is powered by an innovative digital platform that puts accessibility information at the fingertips of Dubai residents and visitors.
"We have a website called dubaihere.ae, and in that there is this section called ‘Dubai Accessible,’ where you can see all the facilities—the businesses and government and private entities and public spaces—that have accessibility features for People of Determination," Al Nuaimi explained.
The interactive map allows users to zoom in and explore detailed information about accessible features across the city.
"We have more than 16,000 entities or built environments across Dubai that are accessible. So, as they zoom in, users can see what are the facilities," she added.
The accessibility map enhances service efficiency and emergency response, making Dubai a model for inclusive urban development in the region, the official pointed out.
The comprehensive approach began in 2021, when Dubai Municipality integrated accessibility requirements into the emirate's building code. "In 2021 we included all of the facilities and buildings under the Building Code. So all buildings that came up after that are accessible," Al Nuaimi noted.
Elham Al Saffar, Senior Green Building Engineer from the Buildings Department, detailed the extensive criteria that ensure buildings meet accessibility standards.
“The Dubai Building Code has certain categories such as entrances, pathways, internal and external areas, and then all the way inside the building — for example, accessible toilets, furniture, internal corridors, elevators, ramps, and stairs. All these elements are reviewed to ensure they comply with the Dubai Building Code, whether in existing or new buildings,” Al Saffar said.
The 16,000 accessible built environments include not just buildings but also public spaces such as parks, featuring designated parking areas, barrier-free entrances, and accessible bus stops.
Ninety percent of Dubai’s beaches and 80 percent of its public parks are now fully accessible to People of Determination, the municipality said on Saturday.
A special ‘Wosool’ (Access) seal for building permits and building completion certificates confirms the buildings comply with the standards for the PoD as a key requirement for approving permits.
The conditions for buildings friendly to PoD include doors designed for easy access, suitable ramps for entrances and exits, health facilities, and dedicated washrooms for people of determination, as well as providing designated parking spaces and locations, along with other facilities to guarantee seamless access to the buildings.
The Municipality conducts the final audit to confirm the fulfillment of these conditions before issuing completion certificates and approving building occupancy.
For buildings constructed before 2021, Dubai Municipality introduced the "Wosool Ambassadors" service to help existing structures meet accessibility standards.
The programme trains partners and community members to promote accessibility standards and encourage inclusive design in public spaces.
"We evaluate the building, and we give them a checklist with the report, so the owner of the building can go through the report and see the gaps that they have, and then they will comply with the code. After that, they come to us. We will give them certificate, if they are at least 75% compliant with the code," Al Saffar explained.
To date, 130 existing buildings have been retrofitted and certified through this programme, she revealed.
The municipality awards certificates based on compliance levels – silver for buildings meeting 75% to 90% of requirements, and gold for those achieving higher standards with smart assistive technologies.
"Most of them are silver, because for the gold, we need smart assistive technologies," Al Saffar said.
Notable examples of gold-rated buildings include Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Police headquarters, which feature advanced smart technologies for the PoD.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox