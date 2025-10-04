90% of Dubai’s beaches and 80% of public parks now fully accessible

Projects aims to enhance the quality of life for People of Determination
Dubai: Ninety percent of Dubai’s beaches and 80 percent of its public parks are now fully accessible to People of Determination, Dubai Municipality announced.
The move is part of the emirate’s commitment to building an inclusive, barrier-free city that empowers everyone to live, move, and enjoy its world-class offerings independently and confidently.
Dubai Municipality said it will showcase its extensive portfolio of inclusive initiatives and facilities, each designed to meet the highest international standards of accessibility, during its participation in the 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo, taking place from 6 to 8 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
These initiatives reflect Dubai’s comprehensive approach to inclusivity, combining urban design, smart technology, and social integration. Through these projects, the municipality seeks to enhance the quality of life for People of Determination, empowering them to innovate, fostering their social, family, and professional inclusion, and enabling them to play an active role in Dubai’s growth and development.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality and Head of Inclusion and Empowerment of People of Determination, said: “The well-being and happiness of People of Determination are at the forefront of our priorities. We will continue to develop inclusive facilities and smart services that enhance their quality of life, ensuring empowerment and full integration in society within a framework of equality and equal opportunity.”
He added: “Our participation in AccessAbilities Expo reflects Dubai’s vision of shaping a sustainable, high-quality future where accessible tourism is a lived reality. From world-class beaches and parks built to international standards, to inclusive attractions that everyone can enjoy, Dubai offers truly exceptional experiences in the best city to live, work, and visit.”
Currently, 90 per cent of Dubai’s public beaches have been adapted to meet accessibility standards.
Jumeirah Night Beach 2 now features facilities tailored for People of Determination and senior citizens, while Al Mamzar Beach Park is home to the Middle East’s first emergency evacuation system designed for People of Determination.
The system includes visual alerts, evacuation messages, and wide-range speakers for people with visual impairments, alongside guidance devices for visitors with hearing or visual disabilities.
Dubai Municipality has also retrofitted its major public parks, including Mushrif National Park, Creek Park, Zabeel Park, Safa Park, Mamzar Beach Park, and the Quranic Park, to meet international accessibility standards.
These enhancements include wheelchair-friendly pathways, Braille signage, adapted play equipment, accessible restrooms, and dedicated parking. Parks now also feature quiet rooms for autistic visitors and staff trained in sign language, making 80 per cent of Dubai’s public parks fully accessible.
At the iconic Dubai Frame, inclusive upgrades include dedicated parking, voice-enabled assistance, tactile Braille maps, wheelchair charging stations, and accessible restrooms.
Future enhancements will introduce sensory rooms, adaptive play areas, and new mobility routes. The landmark holds a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest tactile Braille handrail, spanning 319.11 meters.
The “Makani” project introduces an interactive accessibility map that identifies key inclusive features across the city, from designated parking spaces and barrier-free entrances to accessible bus stops, under a unified addressing system that improves service efficiency and emergency response.
Dubai Municipality is also advancing urban safety and awareness, upgrading its seismic monitoring network with five new stations and launching the “Dubai Safe” (DB-Safe) app, which issues visual and audio alerts in the event of earthquakes.
Robots are being deployed in educational workshops to raise awareness among People of Determination and children about natural hazards.
In parallel, the “Access Ambassadors” programme trains community members and strategic partners to promote Dubai’s Universal Design Code, encourage inclusive building design, and advocate for equal access across public and private developments.
Complementing these efforts, the Accessible Recycling Centre, developed in collaboration with the Dubai Community Development Authority and the Dubai Centre for People of Determination, advances circular economy practices. Designed for ease of use, it allows drive-through drop-offs, operates 24/7 on solar power, and uses smart sensors to monitor capacity.
Together, these initiatives are set to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model for accessibility, where inclusive design is not a concept, but a lived experience woven into the city’s infrastructure, culture, and everyday life.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox