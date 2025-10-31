New stations at Al Rahmaniya parks extend Sharjah’s sustainable generosity drive
Sharjah: The Sharjah Department of Endowments has announced the expansion of its community initiative “Aqrab,” part of the emirate’s “Saqiyat Al Maa” (Water Endowment) programme, to include new public locations.
The initiative provides free cold water and beverages throughout the summer months, reinforcing Sharjah’s enduring values of compassion, generosity, and public welfare.
Under the latest expansion, new distribution points have been established at Kshisha Park and Shaghrafa Park in the Al Rahmaniya area. These join existing locations such as Al Mahatta Park, Muwailih Park, the Wasit Wetland Reserve Walkway, and the Al Qarayen Walkway, which already host free cold-water stations serving residents and visitors.
Launched to encourage healthy outdoor activity and community spirit, the Aqrab initiative ensures that visitors to parks, walking paths, and public facilities across Sharjah have access to safe, cold drinking water during the peak of summer.
The project also reflects the Department’s mission to integrate charitable endowment projects into everyday community life, turning acts of giving into sustainable, long-term benefits.
The Saqiyat Al Maa project is one of Sharjah’s most prominent endowment initiatives, combining environmental sustainability with humanitarian outreach. It operates in collaboration with the Sharjah Volunteer Centre and other civic organisations to maintain and expand access to water across key public spaces.
The Department of Endowments confirmed that further expansion of Aqrab is planned, aiming to reach more neighbourhoods and community parks in the coming months.
It emphasised that the initiative represents not just a charitable act, but a reflection of Sharjah’s vision of sustainable generosity — a model of giving that supports both community well-being and environmental stewardship.
