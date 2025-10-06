Dubai Municipality app to send audio alerts for earthquakes

Robot teaching People of Determination about earthquakes unveiled at AccessAbilities Expo
Dubai: Dubai residents will now receive both text and audio alerts on their mobile phones during seismic events, thanks to a major upgrade to the emirate's earthquake monitoring app unveiled at AccessAbilities Expo 2025, which opened on Monday.
The Dubai Municipality's ‘DB SAFE - OasisPlus For Dubai’ app, first launched in 2018, has been enhanced with voice notification capabilities in both Arabic and English, providing real-time warnings about tremors and their potential impact on buildings across the city.
“The new audio feature marks a significant accessibility improvement, particularly benefiting people of determination (PoD) and ensuring residents do not miss critical safety information during seismic events,” Eman Al Falasi, head of the Geodetic and Marine Survey Section at Dubai Municipality, told Gulf News.
The public version of the app provides safety instructions, seismic event details within seconds, earthquake locations and shake maps.
Dubai pioneered the installation of the UAE's first seismic network, driven by the city's unique skyline dominated by supertall structures. With at least 20 per cent of the world's high-rise buildings and 263 towers exceeding 150 metres in height, Dubai became the first city globally to boast structures surpassing 300 metres including the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, Al Falasi pointed out.
She explained that these towering structures necessitated sophisticated monitoring systems. "Because of these high-rise buildings, people on the higher floor may feel shaking even when there is no direct impact. The Seismic Centre at Dubai Municipality installed the first seismic network in the whole UAE and linked it to all emergency centres to support these people in real time," she said.
The seismic network's journey began in March 2006 with the first installations. By 2012, the municipality had upgraded the network by installing numerous strong motion sensors within urban areas to record tremors and generate real-time shake maps that precisely reflect seismic effects.
Following events in 2013, Dubai Municipality introduced smart structural health monitoring systems on key buildings at different elevations. These systems were later installed on landmarks including Burj Khalifa and other strategic towers, explained Al Falasi.
The upgraded app now delivers seven types of notifications, informing users whether evacuation is necessary based on the earthquake's impact. Building managers receive detailed, real-time data on their screens, showing which floors are affected through colour-coded displays indicating displacement, acceleration and velocity measurements.
"The building manager will see in real time on the front of the screen, and they can take the decision. They will know who will feel [the tremors] and who will not feel, and what is required."
For strategic buildings with smart monitoring systems installed, managers can view exit routes and receive feedback from occupants who felt tremors.
At this year's AccessAbilities Expo, Dubai Municipality showcased an innovative approach to earthquake preparedness education through an interactive robot designed specifically for people of determination, particularly children.
The robot called “Suhail,” teaches safety instructions covering what to do before, during and after earthquakes. "We discuss with them, we ask them to interact with the robot, and they become happy," said Al Falasi.
The municipality is now working to adapt the robot's educational content to address different types of abilities more comprehensively, ensuring earthquake preparedness information reaches everyone effectively.
The DB SAFE - OasisPlus For Dubai app is available for free download on both iOS and Android platforms through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
After signing up, users receive instant notifications about earthquakes within their locality radius and can view details of nearby seismic events. Residents can also report the intensity of tremors they feel, helping authorities make accurate assessments and take appropriate measures.
The app provides comprehensive information about earthquakes, measurement methods and detailed safety guidelines. A manual and video tutorial are available at the Geodesy and Hydrographic Survey Section's website.
Though the UAE has no effective sources of seismic risk, strong earthquakes from southern Iran and Pakistan occasionally trigger concern among residents, particularly those on upper floors of high-rise buildings. The app ensures Dubai remains at the forefront of urban seismic safety and preparedness.
