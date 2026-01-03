GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Minor earthquake recorded south of Musandam

Another 2.6-magnitude quake hits 97 km SW of Masirah Island at 3:03am in Oman

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Minor earthquakes recorded in UAE and Oman
A minor earthquake was recorded south of Musandam on Saturday morning, according to the National Seismic Network.

The tremor, measuring 2.2, occurred at 10:43am UAE time on January 3, 2026, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed.

Meanwhile, in Oman, a 2.6-magnitude quake struck the Arabian Sea 97 km southwest of Masirah Island at 3:03am local time, at a shallow depth of 12 km, the Earthquake Monitoring Center at Sultan Qaboos University said.

Officials reported no casualties, damage, or service disruptions, describing it as a typical shallow offshore quake with minimal impact.

