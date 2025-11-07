GOLD/FOREX
UAE sends relief team to aid earthquake-hit northern Afghanistan

Direct assistance is also being delivered to victims to meet their immediate needs

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE sends joint relief team and urgent aid to northern Afghanistan following devastating earthquake.
Abu Dhabi: Following directives from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a joint relief team has departed the UAE for northern Afghanistan to assist communities affected by the recent earthquake.

The team includes representatives from the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Aid Agency, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

Field assessments and coordination

Upon arrival, the team began conducting field assessments in coordination with local authorities and international partners.

Their mission is to enhance the effectiveness of relief operations, expand the scope of the response, and provide logistical and humanitarian support to the hardest-hit areas. Direct assistance is also being delivered to victims to meet their immediate needs.

Urgent airlift of humanitarian aid

The UAE has established an urgent air bridge to northern Afghanistan, deploying four aircraft loaded with essential relief supplies, medical materials, and shelter tents.

Additional supplies are being procured from local Afghan markets to ensure rapid response, reinforce relief efforts, support the injured, and reduce the immediate impact of the disaster on affected families.

Commitment to global humanitarian support

This swift intervention reflects the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian approach and its commitment to assisting communities affected by natural disasters worldwide, reaffirming the nation’s focus on timely and effective crisis response.

Related Topics:
UAEEarthquakeAfghanistan

