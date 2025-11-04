Dubai: Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company (BPGIC) has signed a strategic agreement with Honeywell to build the first refinery dedicated to producing high-quality gasoline in Fujairah, marking a key step in expanding the UAE’s downstream industrial capabilities.

The project will be developed in phases, beginning with an initial capacity of approximately 15,000 barrels per day, and will adhere to international environmental and operational standards. Once completed, it will be the first gasoline-focused refinery in Fujairah, further cementing the emirate’s position as a strategic global energy hub.

The agreement, signed during ADIPEC 2025 in the presence of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, grants BPGIC a licence from Honeywell to use its advanced refining technologies and includes the engineering design for the new facility.

Currently in the final stages of its merger with Gulf Navigation Holding, BPGIC said the project underscores its role in expanding the UAE’s petroleum industries and supporting the nation’s goal of developing a resilient, sustainable energy sector.

BPGIC said the Fujairah refinery will contribute to energy diversification, enhance local value creation, and provide training and employment opportunities for UAE nationals in refining, operations, and maintenance. The facility will also strengthen the country’s export capabilities through Fujairah Port and other terminals across the UAE.

“The new gasoline refinery in the emirate of Fujairah constitutes a qualitative addition to the national energy system, through the adoption of the latest technologies that guarantee the highest standards of efficiency and sustainability.”

“This agreement represents a significant step in supporting the UAE's progress towards enhancing its industrial capabilities in the refining sector and ensuring security of supply in regional and global energy markets,” he said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.