Fujairah F3 power plant starts full commercial operations

New 2.4GW Fujairah F3 gas plant to power 380,000 homes and support UAE’s energy transition

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: The 2.4-gigawatt Fujairah F3 power plant, one of the largest gas-fired facilities in the UAE, has begun full commercial operations. The project will supply electricity to about 380,000 homes and support the country’s shift toward cleaner, more efficient energy.

The Fujairah F3 Independent Power Producer (IPP) project is developed by Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Marubeni Corporation, Mubadala Investment Company, and Hokuriku Electric Power Company.

Located in Qidfa, Fujairah, the plant uses Mitsubishi Power’s advanced JAC-class gas turbine technology in a combined cycle configuration. The system is designed for high thermal efficiency, fast response, and low emissions, enabling greater integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

TAQA holds a 40% stake in the project company, while Marubeni owns 20.4%, Mubadala 20%, and Hokuriku Electric Power 19.6%. EWEC will purchase all electricity from the facility under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Executives from all partners described the project as a key step in strengthening energy reliability, supporting renewables, and reducing carbon intensity. EWEC said the plant provides transitional capacity that complements renewable generation, while TAQA called it a milestone in building a flexible and low-emission power portfolio.

Fujairah F3 plays a central role in advancing the UAE’s energy transition goals by expanding cleaner generation capacity and ensuring grid stability as renewable power continues to grow.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
