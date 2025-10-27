Fujairah F3 power plant starts full commercial operations

Located in Qidfa, Fujairah, the plant uses Mitsubishi Power’s advanced JAC-class gas turbine technology in a combined cycle configuration. The system is designed for high thermal efficiency, fast response, and low emissions, enabling greater integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

Dubai: The 2.4-gigawatt Fujairah F3 power plant, one of the largest gas-fired facilities in the UAE, has begun full commercial operations. The project will supply electricity to about 380,000 homes and support the country’s shift toward cleaner, more efficient energy.

Executives from all partners described the project as a key step in strengthening energy reliability, supporting renewables, and reducing carbon intensity. EWEC said the plant provides transitional capacity that complements renewable generation, while TAQA called it a milestone in building a flexible and low-emission power portfolio.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.