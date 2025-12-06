GOLD/FOREX
Emergencies

Fujairah Police arrest woman brandishing sword at National Day event

23-year-old detained after viral video shows her waving a sword, injuring a man

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Fujairah Police arrest woman brandishing sword at National Day event
Fujairah Police

Fujairah Police have arrested a 23-year-old Moroccan woman after a video showing her brandishing a sword (talwar) in a crowd of youths during UAE 54th  National Day celebrations in Al Fiqeit went viral. Authorities described the act as dangerous, inappropriate, and in violation of societal norms and the law.

Police warned that such behaviour poses serious risks to public safety and that reckless acts disrupting national festivities would not be tolerated.

Brigadier Mohammed bin Nayef Al Teneiji, Deputy General Commander of Fujairah Police, told Gulf News the force, under the Ministry of Interior, enforces the law firmly and takes strict action against anyone involved in unlawful conduct. He added that these measures aim to protect the community, ensure public safety, and uphold the UAE’s values and traditions during national celebrations.

Gulf News has learnt that the woman also stabbed one of the attendees from Asian nationality. He was taken to the hospital, and authorities reported the man is in stable condition.

