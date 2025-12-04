Sharjah Police seize 106 vehicles, 9 motorbikes during UAE National Day celebrations

The offences included reckless driving and operating vehicles without a licence
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have confiscated 106 vehicles and 9 motorcycles for traffic violations during the National Day celebrations, authorities announced.
The offences, which posed a risk to road users, included loud noise, reckless driving, and operating vehicles without a licence.
Brigadier Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the force is committed to curbing irresponsible behaviour on the roads, particularly during national events that call for greater public awareness and adherence to the law. “Such actions undermine the spirit of the celebration and endanger the public,” he added.
Sharjah Police said these violations are among the most common threats to public safety during festive periods. The force continues to step up patrols and checkpoints, taking legal action against offenders to ensure the safety of the community.
