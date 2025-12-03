Fujairah Police seize 27 vehicles over UAE National Day holiday

Youth detained for dangerous acts during UAE National Day
Fujairah: Police in Fujairah have referred 16 young men to the Public Prosecution and impounded 27 vehicles after a series of reckless incidents were reported in the Al Faqeet area during the National Day holidays.
According to Fujairah Police, the violations occurred between November 28 and December 2, 2025, when intensified security measures were in place across the emirate to ensure public safety during the national celebrations.
The youths were detained for engaging in dangerous behaviour that put their lives and the lives of others at risk. Police said the group used spray devices and water cannons in an “unethical and irresponsible manner,” prompting legal action aimed at curbing practices that disrupt public order.
On the roads, traffic patrols seized 27 vehicles whose drivers committed serious violations. During the same period, the emirate recorded 270 traffic incidents — 269 of them minor — while one accident resulted in injuries.
Fujairah Police said the results highlight the heightened field presence of security teams throughout the holiday. The force urged residents to follow traffic rules and maintain civil conduct so that national celebrations continue in a safe environment that reflects the values of the Union and the UAE’s commitment to security and stability.
