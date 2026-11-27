Hana said she had been unaware of the restriction and would have moved to another bench had the officers simply asked her to do so.

Three municipal enforcement officers approached her and asked whether two boys playing nearby were her children. When she said no, the officers requested her identification and informed her that she would have to pay €25, German broadcaster Newstime reported, citing newspaper Die Welt.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.