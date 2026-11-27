Student’s experience sparks debate over compassion and enforcement of municipal rules
A 31-year-old university student in Germany who sat on a playground bench to compose herself after becoming emotionally overwhelmed has been fined €25 for being there without a child.
The incident in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen has sparked a debate over the rigid enforcement of municipal regulations and whether officials should exercise greater discretion.
According to German public broadcaster WDR, the woman, identified as Hana, had gone for a walk in Glückaufpark on October 25 after struggling with academic and financial pressures.
The chemistry student stopped at a playground, sat on a bench and called her aunt as she broke down in tears.
Three municipal enforcement officers approached her and asked whether two boys playing nearby were her children. When she said no, the officers requested her identification and informed her that she would have to pay €25, German broadcaster Newstime reported, citing newspaper Die Welt.
Under Section 12 of Gelsenkirchen’s public order regulations, playgrounds are generally reserved for children aged up to 14 and adults accompanying or supervising children.
Hana said she had been unaware of the restriction and would have moved to another bench had the officers simply asked her to do so.
“Where is the humanity?” she asked in an interview with WDR.
She said she understood the importance of regulations intended to protect children but questioned the manner in which they were enforced.
Municipal authorities defended the officers’ actions.
City spokesperson Martin Schulmann told regional newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ), which first reported the incident, that enforcement officers were responsible for ensuring compliance with municipal regulations.
He described the €25 penalty as relatively mild and proportionate.
Hana has since paid the fine, Die Welt reported.
The incident has drawn criticism from local residents and politicians.
Social Democratic Party representatives said a verbal warning would have been sufficient, while Green Party representatives urged officials to exercise greater discretion when dealing with minor violations.
Meanwhile, the city council discussed proposals on November 17 to increase the maximum penalty for unauthorised playground use from €55 to €60, WDR reported.
Hana questioned the proposed increase, arguing that penalties should discourage inappropriate behaviour rather than become a source of municipal revenue.