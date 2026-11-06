The gaming console that gets kids off the sofa without taking away their screen time

Keeping children entertained indoors during the UAE's warmer times often means more time in front of a television. Nex Playground offers a different approach, turning that screen time into games controlled by jumping, dancing and moving around the living room. For families who enjoy playing together, this compact, controller-free console is a convincing alternative to conventional gaming. Its AI-powered camera follows players' movements, allowing up to four people to participate in supported games without holding a controller. With five games included and a larger library available through an optional subscription, Nex Playground makes a strong case for active family entertainment, provided there is enough room to play.

Key facts

Bottom line : An engaging family console that makes movement part of screen time, with the greatest variety available through Play Pass.

Best for : Families with children aged five and above, multiplayer gaming and indoor entertainment

What you get

Play Pass is not required to use the five included games Nex recommends approximately 6 by 6 feet of unobstructed floor space. Wi-Fi is required for initial setup and downloads, while downloaded games can subsequently be played offline

An optional Play Pass subscription provides access to a larger catalogue, including games featuring familiar children's characters. Retailer listings describe more than 60 additional titles.

Five games come with the console: Fruit Ninja, Starri, Party Fowl, Whack-a-Mole Deluxe and Go Keeper. These introduce different activities, including reflex challenges, rhythm-based movement, party competitions and goalkeeping.

The package includes the console, HDMI and power cables, a navigation remote and a magnetic camera privacy cover. The remote is used to select games and navigate menus rather than control gameplay.

The system tracks 18 points on the body, translating gestures such as reaching, jumping, ducking and swinging into on-screen actions. Up to four people can participate simultaneously in compatible games.

Nex Playground is a small, colourful gaming console that connects to a television through HDMI. Unlike conventional consoles, which rely on handheld controllers, it uses a built-in wide-angle camera and AI-powered motion tracking to interpret players' movements.

How it performs

The strongest argument for Nex Playground is how quickly its games become accessible to different age groups. Players do not need to memorise button combinations or learn complicated controls. They simply follow the instructions on screen and move.

In its review, WIRED praised the motion-tracking responsiveness, reporting a delay of less than 150 milliseconds between physical movement and on-screen action. The reviewer also found the local multiplayer experience particularly enjoyable, especially during family sessions.

TechRadar similarly highlighted the approachable games and intuitive motion controls, while noting that the console is designed more for casual entertainment than the graphical sophistication or extended adventures associated with mainstream gaming systems.

More recently, Mumsnet's October 2026 family review reported consistently responsive tracking and straightforward operation. Its tester found that the camera occasionally recognised someone moving in the background, making a clear playing area particularly useful.

Setup is relatively simple. Connect the console to a television and power supply, join Wi-Fi and follow the on-screen instructions. Nex notes that the initial game downloads can take up to an hour, depending on connection speed.

For UAE households, the space requirement deserves attention. Families in apartments may need to move a coffee table or rearrange furniture before multiplayer sessions. A well-lit room with enough distance between players and the camera helps the system recognise movements.