Woman hears desperate cries at night and discovers a kitten trapped inside a streetlight
Sharjah: The familiar message greeting visitors to Sharjah “Smile, you're in Sharjah” appears to apply to more than just people.
A frightened kitten trapped inside a streetlight pole has become the latest beneficiary of the emirate's compassion, thanks to a woman who refused to ignore its cries and an electricity team that came to its rescue.
What began as an ordinary drive turned into a rescue mission when Sharjah-based content creator Fatima Al Shuweihi heard the desperate meowing of a cat somewhere along the road.
With her car windows open, she initially struggled to identify where the sound was coming from. She pulled over, searched the area and eventually traced the cries to a streetlight pole, where a small white cat had become trapped.
Al Shuweihi first attempted to lure the animal out with food, but the frightened kitten would not emerge.
Recognising that the rescue involved electrical infrastructure, she sought assistance rather than attempting to dismantle the pole herself.
She contacted the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), whose workers arrived shortly after.
The team carefully dug into the sand around the base of the pole and created an opening to reach the trapped animal.
Workers also played recordings of cats meowing in an attempt to encourage the kitten to come out.
After several attempts, the frightened animal finally emerged from inside the pole, bringing the rescue to a successful conclusion.
A video shared on social media captured the operation, showing workers carefully helping the kitten to safety and Al Shuweihi later holding the little white cat affectionately in her arms.
The footage attracted attention online, with the rescue offering another example of residents and public service workers going out of their way to help animals in distress.
Al Shuweihi expressed her gratitude to SEWA workers for their swift response, kindness and determination to save the kitten, which she affectionately described as her new friend.
It was not the first time a passing motorist in Sharjah had gone to extraordinary lengths to save a stranded cat.
In June, a woman driving near Sharjah International Airport spotted what appeared to be an object on the side of a bridge.
Something about it caught her attention, prompting her to park her vehicle and walk back to investigate.
What she discovered was a small kitten struggling in temperatures of around 38°C.
The animal, frightened and exhausted by the heat, initially ran away when she tried to approach it.
Undeterred, the woman spent approximately 20 minutes pursuing the kitten under the scorching sun before finally managing to pick it up and carry it to safety.
She immediately switched on her car's air conditioning, offered the dehydrated animal water and gave it food.
The kitten gradually recovered, becoming calmer and more comfortable before she took it home to continue caring for it.
The incident, documented in a video shared by the animal rescue account Ty's Rescues & Friends, also attracted widespread attention on social media.