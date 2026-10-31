Police arrest wanted man, then discover 100 cats inside old bus

Officers find sick animals before a nearby garage catches fire during rescue
Dubai: Police investigating a wanted man in the US discovered more than 100 cats inside an old bus, triggering an animal rescue operation that took another unexpected turn when a nearby garage caught fire.
The discovery was made in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 28, a day after officers arrested 43-year-old Christopher Hart on outstanding warrants.
Police returned to inspect a disused bus associated with Hart when they noticed a foul smell coming from the vehicle.
Bodycam footage showed officers opening the bus and finding dozens of cats inside, including one that had died.
"Oh my God, there's a lot of cats in there," one officer said.
Animal welfare officers were called to remove the cats from the bus and surrounding property.
Many of the animals appeared underweight and were suffering from respiratory problems and eye injuries.
Four kittens requiring bottle-feeding were transferred for specialised care.
Rescuers took the cats to Albuquerque's Westside Animal Shelter for veterinary treatment.
Authorities believed another 10 to 20 cats remained at the property after the initial rescue.
As officers worked to collect the animals, a fire broke out in a nearby detached garage.
Police evacuated neighbouring homes while firefighters tackled the blaze, which destroyed the garage and a parked vehicle.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes. No additional human or animal injuries were reported.
The cause remains under investigation.
Police said neither officers nor animal welfare workers had entered the backyard before the fire started.
Police said someone at the property told investigators that the bus and cats belonged to Hart's girlfriend, who has not been identified.
However, authorities said the animal welfare investigation was proceeding with the owner officially listed as unknown.
Hart had been arrested the previous day after police found outstanding warrants involving burglary, receiving stolen property, a probation violation and battery.
Police did not announce the arrest as an animal cruelty charge.
Animal Welfare Director Carolyn Ortega said the immediate priority was helping the rescued cats recover.
The animals remain under veterinary care as authorities continue investigating how they were kept.