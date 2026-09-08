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Jordan probes suspected poisoning of dozens of cats in Amman

Animal deaths in ِAl Rashid suburb spark public outrage and calls for accountability

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Jordan launches probe into suspected mass poisoning of cats in Amman’s Al Rashid suburb, sparking public outrage and calls for prosecution over animal cruelty.
Jordan launches probe into suspected mass poisoning of cats in Amman’s Al Rashid suburb, sparking public outrage and calls for prosecution over animal cruelty.
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Dubai: Jordanian security authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected poisoning of dozens of cats in an Amman neighbourhood, an incident that has triggered widespread anger and calls for those responsible to be prosecuted.

Environmental police and other relevant authorities are investigating the deaths in the Al Rashid suburb of the Jordanian capital after residents filed official complaints, according to local media reports.

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Residents said dozens of cats they had routinely fed and cared for were found dead or suddenly disappeared, raising suspicions that the animals had been deliberately poisoned.

Local news reports, citing residents, said suspicion had fallen on a woman and another person following earlier disputes over feeding cats in the residential complex. Authorities have not announced any charges, and the allegations have not been independently established.

The tensions had escalated in the days before the deaths, with residents saying a woman had confronted and threatened another resident over feeding the animals, arguing that the area was private property where feeding cats was prohibited, according to local reports.

The subsequent deaths shocked residents, who reported the incident to authorities and called for an investigation to determine the cause and identify those responsible.

Jordan’s environmental police and other security authorities have since begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and gathering evidence.

The incident prompted an outpouring of anger on social media, with users condemning cruelty to animals and demanding that anyone found responsible face legal action.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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