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Stray dog injures 12 people, including children, in northern Jordan

Authorities kill animal after hours-long search as attacks renew calls for tougher action

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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A stray dog has injured 12 people in northwestern Jordan, triggering panic among residents as the dog repeatedly emerged from hiding to attack people in the streets.
A stray dog has injured 12 people in northwestern Jordan, triggering panic among residents as the dog repeatedly emerged from hiding to attack people in the streets.
IANS

Dubai: A stray dog injured 12 people, including young children and elderly residents, after attacking pedestrians in a town in northern Jordan before authorities tracked down and killed the animal, officials said.

The attacks unfolded on Monday in Kafr Al Maa, a rural town located in the Al Kourah District of the Irbid Governorate in northwestern Jordan, triggering panic among residents as the dog repeatedly emerged from hiding to attack people in the streets.

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The municipality had earlier warned residents about a white stray dog roaming the area and urged them to report sightings immediately while avoiding any attempt to capture it.

Within three hours, emergency services received multiple reports of attacks, prompting ambulances and local authorities to respond.

Mohammad Abu Halawa, director of Princess Raya Government Hospital, said the hospital received 12 patients injured in separate attacks. Six were treated, vaccinated against rabies in line with medical protocols and discharged, while others remained under observation.

Among the most serious cases were a two-year-old child with a scalp wound, who was transferred to King Abdullah University Hospital, a three-year-old with a severe finger injury and another patient with a deep thigh wound, both referred to specialist hospitals.

Authorities said specialised teams pursued the dog for more than two hours before locating and killing it late on Monday, ending the immediate threat.

The incident reignited public concern over Jordan's growing stray dog problem. In June, the Interior Ministry approved the purchase of 280 tranquilliser rifles for municipalities to capture stray dogs and transfer them to shelters following a series of similar attacks. Jordanian courts have also ordered municipalities to compensate victims in previous stray dog attack cases after finding local authorities liable for failing to control the animals.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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