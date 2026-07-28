Why Chelsea signing 35-year-old Welbeck and 36-year-old Henderson makes sense

Alonso targets veteran leaders to restore Chelsea’s lost winning culture
Chelsea being linked with Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson has left plenty of people scratching their heads.
A 35 year old striker who turns 36 in November. A 36 year old midfielder who could arrive as a free agent. On the surface, it feels like the exact opposite of everything BlueCo have been trying to do since taking over.
But that is precisely why these moves make sense.
From everything we know, these are signings driven by Xabi Alonso, the new Chelsea manager. John Stones was also on Chelsea's shortlist before he looked set to join Inter Milan. There is a clear pattern emerging.
Since BlueCo bought Chelsea, the club has been obsessed with stockpiling young talent. The idea was to sign the best youngsters on long contracts, appoint inexperienced coaches and build for the future.
The problem is that football is not Football Manager. Their squad building has been an absolute calamity.
Yes, Chelsea won the Conference League and the Club World Cup under this ownership. But when you look at the bigger picture, the project has been underwhelming. Despite spending billions, Chelsea have finished in the Champions League places only once under BlueCo. For a club of this size, that simply is not good enough.
More importantly, the winning culture that defined Chelsea for two decades slowly disappeared.
Successful squads are never built on youth alone. Every great team has experienced professionals who set standards every single day in training, demand more from teammates and keep everyone accountable when things go wrong.
Chelsea have plenty of talent at thier disposal.
What they have lacked are leaders and experience.
The last genuine leader Chelsea had in the dressing room was Thiago Silva. Since his departure, there has been a clear leadership vacuum. BlueCo did bring in Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer, hoping he would add experience, but like many of the club's recent signings, he has been more of a gamble than anything else. They will struggle to offload him just like many other defenders the ownership brought into the squad.
That is where someone like Welbeck comes in.
People see his age. Chelsea will see everything else.
He is coming off the best Premier League goalscoring season of his career after netting 13 league goals for Brighton. He knows the league inside out, works tirelessly, never complains about his role and would be an ideal squad player. More importantly, Chelsea's young forwards can learn a huge amount from someone who has spent nearly two decades at the highest level. Also, he has been a head-ache for Chelsea, having scored seven Premier League goals against them, more than he has against any other opponent. So that can be solved as well with this transfer.
The same applies to Henderson.
He is not being signed because Chelsea expect him to play 50 games. He might be the fifth choice midfielder
But managers have always trusted him. His teammates have always respected him. There is a reason he has remained a key figure wherever he has gone.
He is a Premier League winner. A Champions League winner. A captain. A vocal leader who has experienced every high pressure situation imaginable. In a dressing room filled with young players, those personalities are invaluable.
That does not mean every experienced player is automatically a good signing. It simply means Chelsea finally appear to understand something they ignored for the last four years.
Leadership is pivotal in squad building.
That is why the appointment of Xabi Alonso feels significant too. Chelsea have moved away from appointing another head coach to bringing in a manager with authority and a clear vision. These transfer links suggest he wants to reshape the dressing room as much as the starting eleven.
This summer already feels different.
Morgan Rogers adds quality and Premier League experience. Maxence Lacroix brings leadership to the defence. Palestra represents the young profile Chelsea have continued to target. Now the club are looking at experienced professionals to complete the balance.
Of course, one thing still has to happen.
Chelsea need to trim the squad. There are still too many players, many of them expensive BlueCo gambles that simply have not worked out. Chelsea still has 10 defenders in the book. So many players in the book.
For the first time in a long while though, there appears to be a coherent plan.
Rival fans will laugh at the idea of Chelsea signing players in their mid thirties.
Chelsea supporters should be looking at the bigger picture.
For years, everyone asked the club to stop collecting prospects and start building a proper team.
This finally looks like the beginning of that shift.
And if that is indeed Xabi Alonso's vision, Chelsea fans finally have a genuine reason to believe the winning culture that disappeared under BlueCo can be rebuilt.