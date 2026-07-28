Why Chelsea signing 35-year-old Welbeck and 36-year-old Henderson makes sense

He is coming off the best Premier League goalscoring season of his career after netting 13 league goals for Brighton. He knows the league inside out, works tirelessly, never complains about his role and would be an ideal squad player. More importantly, Chelsea's young forwards can learn a huge amount from someone who has spent nearly two decades at the highest level. Also, he has been a head-ache for Chelsea, having scored seven Premier League goals against them, more than he has against any other opponent. So that can be solved as well with this transfer.