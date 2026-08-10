Did Mourinho’s ‘need for love’ cost Man United success?

Mourinho agreed to succeed Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford before changing his mind
Dubai: Nothing could have prepared Manchester United fans for the club’s dramatic decline following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, but after Jose Mourinho recently revealed that he had agreed to replace the legendary manager before changing his mind, it is impossible not to wonder whether things could have turned out differently.
The ‘Special One’ ended years of speculation after confirming he was set to become manager of United ahead of the 2013/14 season in a new Netflix documentary series about his career.
"When I left Real Madrid, I signed to go to Manchester United after Sir Alex,” said Mourinho.
However, in a late change of heart Mourinho decided to re-sign for Chelsea, a decision which left Ferguson blindsided.
"As far as I was concerned, he was accepting. And then, within hours, it changed, explained Ferguson.
"One night, he phoned me and he was crying and he says: 'Alex, I can't take it. I've given my word to Chelsea and I'm not going to break my word.'
"The reason he gave to me, I could understand, but I was disappointed."
Mourinho’s love story with Chelsea started in 2004, when he arrived at Stamford Bridge as a European champion after guiding Porto to a Champions League triumph.
However, he had yet to prove he could take that success to the highest level in one of Europe’s major leagues.
He quickly answered any doubts, leading Chelsea to consecutive Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006 and establishing himself as one of the most sought-after managers in world football.
Although Mourinho was eventually sacked in 2007, his bond with Chelsea remained strong, and it was that enduring love that ultimately led him to turn down Manchester United’s offer.
“One thing is love for football, another thing is love for a certain club," the Portuese coach explained.
"I think this is more powerful than love for football and fundamentally, after Real Madrid, I needed to feel that I'm loved.
"For me to lose the chance to be the coach to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson was dramatic, but I don't regret it because it was a decision that I made with my heart."
Chelsea ultimately benefited from Mourinho’s change of heart, as Mourinho went on to deliver another Premier League title and the League Cup in the 2014/15 season, adding further silverware to his already impressive legacy at the club.
Manchester United, meanwhile, appointed David Moyes to take over from Ferguson and while he was the Scotsman’s recommend choice, things didn’t go as planned.
Moyes’ time at United quickly turned into a difficult period as he struggled to replicate the success of his predecessor, marking the beginning of an underwhelming era for the club.
The Red Devils endured a disappointing campaign, dropping out of the title race and suffering a number of heavy defeats before Moyes was eventually sacked in April 2014. United finished seventh in the Premier League, their lowest-ever finish in the competition at the time, bringing a disappointing end to their first season.
The disappointment continued in the years that followed, with United still unable to reclaim the Premier League title more than a decade after Ferguson’s departure.
Mourinho was eventually appointed manager in 2016, and while he brought silverware to Old Trafford, including the Europa League and League Cup, his best league finish came in the 2017/18 season when the club finished second behind local rivals Manchester City.
But there is always the question of what might have been had Mourinho taken charge immediately after Ferguson, when he was arguably at the peak of his powers and United were fresh from winning another Premier League title under their legendary manager.
Whether Mourinho could have extended United’s dominance or prevented the decline that followed is something we will never know.