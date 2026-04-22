Chelsea sinking like Titanic after hitting BlueCo iceberg, worst run since 1912

Record-breaking slump exposes chaos under BlueCo’s Chelsea experiment
Chelsea have lost five successive league games without scoring for the first time since November 1912.
1912 was the year the Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean. They say it hit an iceberg, at-least in the movie. Right now, this great institution, the pride of London, Chelsea, looks like it has hit a BlueCo iceberg and is slowly sinking. They are breaking unwanted records, and it is painful to watch.
Rosenior looks like a man who is as clueless as many fans feared when he was appointed. After the mauling against Brighton, the fans made that very clear. It was an embarrassment for the entire Chelsea fan base around the world.
The manager looked lost. He started with a back three system with a team already low on confidence, and it only made things worse. The players looked clueless, almost like they were playing together for the first time. They could not muster a single shot on target. Brighton simply outran them, and that has been a pattern all season. Opponents have consistently shown more intensity and energy in every Premier League game. They have been outrun in all 34 Premier League games they have played.
But this is not just Rosenior’s fault. The people who appointed him have to be held accountable. All of Blueco's managerial appointments are questionable and yet there is no accountability.
Instead, it feels like they will continue to be rewarded in this financial experiment under Clearlake and Co. Mis-management of highest order.
They have signed so many players, even bringing in names from Brighton, yet Brighton sit above them in sixth. Chelsea could slip even further down the table as the gameweek ends. Another season without Champions League football is just around the corner.
Many players will start thinking about leaving this circus. So where are we heading now? The approach needs to change. The policy needs to change. But the owners seem stubborn and unwilling to take accountability. The sporting directors should be the first to go.
When they took over, Chelsea had a Champions League winning manager and a top four team. Now, after spending a fortune, they have turned into a laughing stock. Unbelievable.
The numbers only make it worse. This is their longest five game losing run in the league since November 1993. They have just one win in their last nine matches. Across the last nine games, only Tottenham have picked up fewer points. Yes, the same Tottenham that are struggling in the bottom 3 of the league. There is a match between these two just around the corner and it will be a comical stuff for neutrals.
They are also without a clean sheet in their last 12 league games, one of the worst runs in their history. This team can’t score, can’t defend, can’t run, and can’t show any fight either.
Right now, everything that could go wrong is going wrong. And unless something changes at the top, this sinking feeling is not going away anytime soon. They need to keep their ego aside and start running this football club like a football club, not like a financial experiment. If not, they simply have to sell and go.