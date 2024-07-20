Dubai: Two kittens were saved from potential death inside a Kuwaiti restaurant, which had been shut down by the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN), for safety and hygiene violations. The incident happened last Monday in Al Mubarakiya market, where the restaurant was closed during an inspection tour.

The situation came to light when a passerby noticed the closure notice on the restaurant, which had been affixed due to violations of food safety and cleanliness standards. Upon hearing the faint sound of a cat from within, the passerby grew concerned and filmed a video, which was shared on social media, appealing for assistance.