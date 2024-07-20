Dubai: Two kittens were saved from potential death inside a Kuwaiti restaurant, which had been shut down by the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN), for safety and hygiene violations. The incident happened last Monday in Al Mubarakiya market, where the restaurant was closed during an inspection tour.
The situation came to light when a passerby noticed the closure notice on the restaurant, which had been affixed due to violations of food safety and cleanliness standards. Upon hearing the faint sound of a cat from within, the passerby grew concerned and filmed a video, which was shared on social media, appealing for assistance.
The video quickly garnered attention, leading to a response from PAFN in Kuwait. Authorities intervened, dispatched employees to the scene, and removed the closure stickers to access the restaurant. The two kittens were safely retrieved before the restaurant was re-secured.
A new video emerged showing PAFN employees rescuing the kittens from the closed premises. The restaurant's closure is likely to remain in effect for an extended period as the Food Authority considers referring the matter to the Public Prosecution for further action.
The passerby who alerted the authorities and rescued the kittens received widespread praise and gratitude on social media, with many applauding their quick thinking and compassion.