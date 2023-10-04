Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi today confirmed the continuation of its investigations into an incident in which cats that were found dumped in the desert.
The Department said it will take all administrative and legal measures to determine who is responsible for this incident, which, it added, is inconsistent with morals and cultural values.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi appreciated the sentiments of the public and volunteers in interacting with this incident and called on them to continue cooperation and share any information they have about this incident, calling on the public to report any case related to animal welfare, by contacting the number 800555.