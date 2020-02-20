Animal got its leg stuck in a road grid designed to stop livestock straying

Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence rescued a camel after its leg got trapped in a road grid in Al Sara on Thursday morning.

Civil Defence received a call from a community member at around 10am to say that the camel had got its leg trapped in the metal grid, which is designed to stop animals straying beyond fenced off areas by road.

Rescuers immediately rushed to the scene and used heavy cutting equipment to free the animal.

The rescue operation only took a matter of minutes.

