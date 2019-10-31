Animal delivered to owner after ropes used to carry it down from height of 55 metres

A RAK rescue team member reaches the goat. Image Credit: RAK rescue/Instagram

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah rescue unit has saved a goat that was stuck on a steep rocky mountain in Jebel Jais.

The goat had been trapped on the mountainside for five days when the rescue team was informed.

Brigadier Mohammad Al Za’abi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, said the operation room received a call from the goat’s owner asking for help to rescue the animal, which was stuck at a height of 55 metres.

The rescue team used a rope to carry the goat to safety, delivering it unharmed to its owner.