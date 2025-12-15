Abu Dhabi Civil Defense launches safety camp at Liwa International Festival 2026

The camp delivers an integrated experience that combines awareness, training and more
Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority has launched its dedicated camp as part of the Liwa International Festival 2026, held in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region, from 12 December 2025 to 3 January 2026. This participation comes within the framework of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance preventive awareness, raise community preparedness, and reinforce a culture of safety as a fundamental pillar for protecting lives and property.
The camp serves as a comprehensive community destination for families, offering a wide range of awareness, training, and recreational activities designed to cater to all age groups. These activities contribute to embedding the concepts of prevention and safety within the family environment and strengthening community engagement in building a safe and sustainable society.
The camp delivers an integrated experience that combines awareness, training, recreation, sports, and heritage through a diverse program of activities designed to convey safety messages using innovative approaches. It also aims to promote the principles of proactive preparedness and safe response to emergencies.
Camp activities include training and awareness workshops in fire prevention, manual firefighting, and first aid, in addition to sports activities, field and interactive challenges, and educational and recreational programs dedicated to children. These activities are delivered under the supervision of specialized Civil Defense personnel, enabling community members to acquire essential safety knowledge and skills.
The Authority affirmed that its participation in the Liwa International Festival aligns with its community role in spreading preventive awareness, strengthening partnerships with the community, and transforming safety concepts into daily behavior and practical application, thereby supporting the Emirate’s efforts to build a safer and more sustainable society
