Umm Al Quwain: An animal rescue centre in Umm Al Quwain has offered a Dh10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person who chopped off a dog’s front leg and left it to die.
“Roman is a desert breed and has recently had his right leg hacked off as confirmed by our vet,” said Amirah William of Stray Dogs Centre, a private animal shelter in Ummal Quwain. William said she got a call to rescue Roman on the evening of April 14. “It was reported that a dog was seen with a missing paw.”
Horrific act
She said she has offered a Dh10,000 reward to encourage those who may have information about the abuse to come forward. The reward was Dh5,000 initially, But on Friday evening it was doubled to Dh10,000.
“People are often reluctant to speak out due to fear of repercussion,” said William, who suspects the “horrific act” was carried out during the day time while Roman was asleep in area that was not monitored by CCTV cameras. “In general street dogs are skittish and scared of people,” she said.
Roman may have to undergo front-leg amputation to prevent infection. “He is at a vet clinic in Ras Al Khaimah and in bad shape,” said William.
Contact the rescue group
Animal cruelty is punishable by law in the UAE and could incur heavy fines or a jail sentence. “The law is clear,” William said and added: “If you don’t like dogs, please don’t hurt them. Contact a rescue group for advice.”